Care home closure prompted by health alert

Baily House, on Botany Avenue, issued a statement via it social media channels that it was closing ‘due to a number of residents displaying signs of a chest infection’.

It said it was ‘awaiting instructions from infection control’, and apologised for any inconvenience it caused.

Management at the care home told Chad that two people had recorded similar infections and it had, therefore, to close its doors to visitors.

Manager Ashley Baird said the home was following standard practice, and the infections were not COVID-related.

In an inspection by the Care Quality Commission in 2019, the home was rated outstanding, which is the top accolade that it can achieve.