Car parts trade and retail supplier set to open new Mansfield branch

A national car parts retailer is to open a new branch in Mansfield this week.

GSF Car Parts has spent the past three months setting up shop on the Old Mill Lane Industrial Estate, on Hallamway, and will open its doors on Friday, November 1.

Branch manager Ben Schofield, who has relocated from the Lincoln branch, said: “We have more than 70 stores throughout the UK and Ireland, and Mansfield neatly fills the gap in the Midlands between Derby, Sheffield and Nottingham.”

GSF Mansfield will specialise in trade supply to surrounding garages and national accounts but also sells direct to motorists too, offering either a walk-in counter service or a growing ‘click and collect’ web order operation.

He added: “One of the challenges is getting the name out there. We’ve had staff getting out and about to meet local mechanics this week.”

With over 20,000 part numbers in stock, the branch’s vast range includes typical service parts such as spark plugs, brake pads, oil and filters as well as more technical ranges like clutch, batteries, rotating electrics and engine management sensors.

Founded in London in the 1970s, a series of mergers has since expanded its reach towards national coverage.

It is now a member of the Parts Alliance, which is investing heavily to develop the UK’s leading national car parts distribution network through trusted regional brands.

That means GSF Mansfield can offer top quality parts, from the ‘original equipment’ manufacturers that supply the car brands, at keen prices.

Leading ranges include Brembo brakes, BOGE shock absorbers and Bosch wipers blades.

The establishment of the Mansfield store has already created 12 new jobs, which have been filled by people living locally.

Ben said: “Recruitment has been really straightforward, and we’ve taken on new drivers, warehouse and sales staff.

“We wanted people that were not only experienced but also fitted the company ethos — ‘Right parts, great people’. As we expand, there will be more jobs advertised.”

For more information and online orders, visit gsfcarparts.com.