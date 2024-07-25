Businesses in Ashfield encouraged to apply for grants of up to £30,000
The grants can be used to create jobs or bring new products to market. Businesses can also use it to invest in new technologies, processes or measures to improve productivity, and support improvements to commercial premises including internal refurbishments and shop fronts.
Funding is part of Ashfield District Council’s £3.2million UK Shared Prosperity Fund which has been channelled into three distinct business grant schemes:
· Enterprise Development Grant – up to £6,000 or 75% of eligible project costs
· Hucknall Shop Front Improvement Scheme – up to £9,600 or 80% or eligible project costs
· Ashfield Accelerator Grant – up to £30,000 or 50% of eligible project costs
These grants are open to any existing small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) located within Ashfield.
Businesses can apply for the funding up to 31 October 2024, and if successful grants will be awarded within 3-weeks of a full application being received.
Cllr Matthew Relf, Executive Lead Member for Growth, Regeneration and Local Planning, who approved the funding, said: “We are delighted to once again be in a position of encouraging local businesses to invest in Ashfield. We are particularly keen to hear from enterprises that want to grow or expand, helping to create new jobs and invest in technology and processes for the future. Ashfield is a great place to do business, and we want to encourage more small and medium sized businesses to apply for these grants that can help unlock their full potential.”
More information, including eligibility criteria can be found on the council’s website.
Any enquiries regarding these grants should be directed to: [email protected]
