Businesses across Mansfield and Ashfield urged to make an age-friendly pledge

Organisations and businesses across areas of Mansfield and Ashfield are being encouraged to join a campaign which aims to assure older and disabled shoppers that they’ll always have a welcoming place to have a sit down when out and about.

More than 300 businesses and community organisations across the county have already made a commitment to make their shops and buildings more age-friendly by displaying a ‘We are Age Friendly' sticker.

This includes 110 organisations across the Mansfield and Ashfield areas.

Those who have signed up include local branches of The Mansfield Building Society in Mansfield and Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Mansfield’s Open Door coffee shop, Linby Dog Grooming, The Fruit Corner in Hucknall, The Lighthouse Charity shop in Hucknall and The Mill Adventure Base, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

The 'Take a seat' logo

Councillor Gordon Wheeler, the county council’s Deputy Cabinet Member for Communities and Public Health said,

“We applaud those businesses which are providing reassurance to older people and people with a disability or chronic illness that they will be offered a seat when they go inside, should they need to rest. Many shops will also offer a drink and, if accessible, use of their toilet facilities.

"We are passionate about helping older people stay independent and connected to their communities. It is so important for people’s mental health and helps reduce the risk of feeling lonely and isolated.”

One organisation already signed up is The Nottingham, including its branch in Mansfield

Jennie Cooper is the Worksop branch manager of the building society and explains why signing up to this scheme is a simple, yet effective way of showing the community that they care. Jennie said,

"We are incredibly proud to support this campaign. All of our eight branches across the county are a welcoming place for people to pop in for a place to rest, catch their breath, or even just have a friendly chat.

"We understand there may be those who find shopping trips a bit daunting at times, so the simple gesture of providing a seat and a friendly face can make a world of difference to someone.

"We would encourage other Notts businesses and organisations to sign up to 'take a seat' if they haven't done so already.”

For further information about this campaign, including which businesses are taking part and how they can sign up for free, visit the websitehttps://www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/care/health-and-wellbeing/take-a-seat