Business duo so pleased to rescue popular pub in Pleasley

A business duo have told how excited they are at reviving a popular community pub in Pleasley to its former glory.

Sara-Lee Burton and Paul Steven rode to the rescue of The White Swan after the sudden departure of its previous tenants left it standing empty for six weeks.

Now the place is bouncing again after an official opening night that saw regulars flock back in support.

Sara-Lee said: “We are rapidly coming to realise that our little pub is something of a legend in its own right.

“Everywhere we go, it seems people have heard of it. So ma ny people have so many fond memories of the place, and we hope to do everyone proud and restore their beloved pub to its former status.

“We love the village, and we love the community. We have many exciting events coming up.”

The opening night featured live music by Shaun Willows and a comeback performance by Jon Stringer.

Sara-Lee added: “The pub was packed, and the atmosphere was incredible.”