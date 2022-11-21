Business Coach Gives Charities Access to Match-Funding and Mentoring

Vivienne Joy, founder of She Enjoys.

In today's economic climate, a charity should conduct its operations like a business to remain financially stable.

Vivienne’s She-Enjoys Life Foundation supports passionate charity creators to launch and thrive by providing them with the necessary business skills, marketing and admin services, encouragement and coaching.

Not just business know-how, Vivienne’s 10-year experience as a master NLP Practitioner is helping female entrepreneurs tackle the thoughts keeping them “stuck” and overwhelmed, including fear-based beliefs, procrastination, self-sabotage, stress, and money mindset.

These subtle shifts in perspective may be game-changers and are available through the foundation.

The match-funding includes Vivienne’s online training in the She-Enjoys Business Academy with 100 bite-size video training workshops and live weekly Zoom expert learning master classes with peer group coaching and support.

If you are a not-for-profit or charity, you can apply to SELF for match funding to help you master various aspects of your business.

One charity already benefiting from this foundation is Creating Memories, founded by Pritti Saggi in Bedford.

Creating Memories is a charity whose purpose is to grant wishes for children with life-limiting conditions.

Pritti has since worked with the Bedford Borough Parent Carer Forum, which supports children with learning disabilities.

Vivienne’s business support, along with her expert connections, helps with creating the strategy that gives donors confidence, tips on management and operations that streamline how the charity functions and support to provide financial transparency and accountability, with an understanding of revenue and expenses.

Practical business acumen and strong leadership skills can benefit not-for-profit organisations.

A charity must focus on achieving its intended outcomes and making a surplus to have a sustainable, long-term impact. If you feel inspired, you can donate monthly to help charities like Pritti's to benefit or offer your expertise as a SELF supporter.

Vivienne says, “Decision points and actions are needed at every stage of building a charity.

“Things that are scary and unknown create vulnerability and risk but are essential to growing. Wherever you are in your journey, starting up, scaling, or a bit stuck, you need to find balance, strong but safe support, expert guidance, new business skills and the mindset for success. That is where I can help. She-Enjoys an inclusive community of talented, determined women based on trust, collaboration, and support.”

Vivienne has a wealth of experience in human resources, advertising, management, budgeting, forecasting, and product rationalisation.

She is a Master NLP Practitioner and a member of the International Authority for Professional Coaching and Mentoring. The She-Enjoys experience provides affordable inspirational support, deep structure mindset coaching, business mentoring, and sales and marketing skills training. Hardcore personal development with prodding and praise in a high-energy, safe space where women collaborate, network, and improve their life and business.

