Business body supporting Mansfield and Ashfield named one of best companies to work for

The chamber of commerce for Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire featured in three categories of the best-companies-to-work-for lists for April-June 2022.

It ranked 76th in the East Midlands’ 100 best companies to work for, 15th in the national Business Services’ 25 best companies to work for and 34th in the 50 best mid-sized companies to work.

The achievement follows in-depth staff surveys by the employee engagement specialist, which asks questions about their wellbeing, pay and benefits, personal growth, team, leadership and more.

Lucy Robinson says it is more vital than ever that companies look after their employees. Photo: Mark Averill

Judges commended the Chamber for ensuring ‘staff understand how the organisation works and how they fit in’, highlighting how a different area of the business leads a weekly internal meeting to explain what its team does and how it contributes to the business’s objectives.

A social committee that organises events for staff to get together informally – one of several internal working groups, with others designed for mental wellbeing, as well as equality, diversity and inclusion – was also praised.

Lucy Robinson, chamber director of resources and human resources lead, said: “The experiences of the past couple of years have emphasised the importance of looking after our people, the most important resource for any business.

“We have done a lot of work to ensure we can be a great employer by creating the conditions and environment that empowers our people to come to work as their best possible selves.

"A thriving workforce enables us to drive our organisation forward and provide the best services for our 4,000-plus members.

“As well as offering flexibility via a hybrid remote-office working model to our staff and a range of benefits, such as two days’ additional annual leave for volunteering, we have sought to improve our transparency by holding weekly all-staff meetings to give everyone a detailed insight into the business and allow the various teams within it to share success stories, as well as the ability to ask questions.