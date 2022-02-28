Mansfield bridal studio celebrates six months and is going from strength to strength

The Mansfield Means Business Facebook Page are shining a light on businesses in the Mansfield area and this month it was Prestige Bridal Studio in Queen Street, Mansfield’s time to shine.

Lucie Gumise opened the business six months ago even though the country is still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to Mansfield Means Business, Lucie, said: “We’ve now been open six months and have gone from strength to strength.

Lucie with customer Elizabeth Orridge, who is also a well-known and respected photographer in Mansfield. Photo from Mansfield Means Business.

“We’ve expanded from just bridal wear to an extensive bridesmaid and flower girl range and prom, evening and pageant wear too.

“We’re blessed and grateful to be so busy. Appointments are coming in from recommendations now and momentum is building we are excited for what the future holds.

“We have gowns to suit all styles, shapes and budgets so there’s been a vast array of purchases to date but February has seen lots of really romantic lacework gowns in soft blush tones being selected.”

Lucie says she like to give her customers her help and support when finding the right dress for their special day.

She said: “I’m a people person, a total empath.

“I feel so strongly that I want to help and support ladies in their search for a gown that makes them feel amazing on their special day.

“I really take ladies under my wing and have built lovely genuine friendships with the brides.

“We don’t care if someone has £100 for their gown or £1,000, they will all be looked after to the very best of our ability.”

Lucie, who is a mother of two young children, is now busy creating a network of businesses to help her customers.