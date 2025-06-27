Brand new McDonald's restaurant opening in Sutton-in-Ashfield

A brand-new McDonald’s restaurant in will be opening in The Broad Centre Retail Park in Sutton-in-Ashfield will open on 25 June. Following significant investment from local Franchisee Walter Wright, the restaurant will open for dine-in and takeaway. Opening hours will be open from 6am-12am, seven days a week.

The new 72 seater restaurant will create around 65 new full and part-time jobs for the local community and will feature table service, self-ordering kiosks and a large outside patio area.

Walter Wright, who now owns and operates 16 McDonald’s restaurants across Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and South Yorkshire, said: “We are delighted to be opening another brand-new McDonald’s restaurant in Sutton-in-Ashfield and can’t wait to see local customers, both new and old, enjoy our services on offer. People are at the heart of our business, and we look forward to welcoming new employees with the jobs our restaurant will create. We’re committed to investing in opportunities for a mix of all ages, life stages and backgrounds, promoting flexibility and equality”.

With consumers increasingly looking for greater speed, efficiency and choice when ordering their food, the Sutton-in-Ashfield Broad Centre restaurant has been built in-line with McDonald’s ambitious ‘Convenience of the Future’ programme. This combines a new layout with the latest technology to create a more seamless and enjoyable experience for customers.

With dedicated areas for the different ways to order, the new restaurant offers a more efficient way to order and provides customers with adequate space to enjoy their meal. The new kitchen design and dedicated courier waiting area will allow crew to better accommodate both courier and customer needs, meaning they will be able to serve more quickly, efficiently and accurately than ever before.

The new restaurant is located at Sutton-in-Ashfield Broad Centre, Station Road, Sutton in Ashfield, NG17 5FH.