Brand new bargain store opens doors at Sutton shopping centre

Stock Giant staff outside the new store in Idlewells Shopping Centre.

Stock Giant is based in the old Argos unit at Idlewells Shopping Centre in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

The new shop offers a range of products including end-of-range and clearance lines among other bargain items.

Store manager John said: “Our opening day has exceeded expectations by far. The customer feedback has been excellent and everyone has been very positive and supportive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We look forward to seeing more new faces in the weeks to come.

“The best way to shop at Stock Giant is to pop in regularly so as not to miss our great bargains.”

Chloe O’Donnell, centre manager at Idlewells, added: “Stock Giant is a brilliant new tenant for Idlewells.

“They are the latest local business choosing to launch at Idlewells; something we’re really proud of.

“We’re confident our Idlewells visitors are going to love shopping for bargains and deals at Stock Giant.”

Find Stock Giant in the old Argos unit.