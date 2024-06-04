Brain injury charity boosted by Ashfield Amazon donation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Amazon fulfilment centre in Sutton-in-Ashfield has made a donation to a charity that supports people who have suffered a brain injury.

The donation of £1,100 was made to the Derby branch of Headway, a charity that provides an extensive range of services including peer support groups for individuals and carers, helpline support, rehabilitation programmes and community outreach services to support individuals living independently.

The donation from Amazon was used to support brain injury survivors in attending the charity’s black-tie ball earlier this year.

Emma Morris, Service Manager for Headway Derby, added:

“Brain injury survivors and their families rely on our support during a very difficult time in their lives, so we really appreciate this donation from the team at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Sutton-in-Ashfield.”

Amazon supports the communities where it operates and has delivered free computer science and STEM education programmes to more than 700,000 students across the UK through Amazon Future Engineer.

Amazon helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good, including more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in partnership with Magic Breakfast. And through its Multibank initiative, co-founded with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Amazon has supported more than 200,000 families experiencing poverty, with the donation of more than 2 million surplus essential goods.