Boxing Day generosity at the Bap Mobile

Daymon Sibblies has only been in business for two months, but he is already giving something back to the community by offering free food on Boxing Day to the homeless from his catering van in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

The 31-year-old from Tibshelf has described what prompted his decision and the day his opinion on homelessness changed forever.

Daymon Sibblies in the Bap Mobile

“I have never been close to being homeless and hadn’t really thought about the fact that a lot of people could be just one pay day away from losing everything,” he said.

“A man came to me who had worked all his life but broke his leg, and found himself out of work and eating from food banks. It really opened my eyes.

“I felt like I wanted to do something to help.”

He decided to open his catering van on Boxing Day and provide free meals for homeless people.

“I put it on social media and messages of support came flooding in.”

His friend Kieran, owner of KPD Surfacing Limited in Pinxton, shocked him by donating £250 to help buy supplies: “I didn’t ask for anything, but people have just come forward wanting to contribute.”

“To be honest, I have more money than I need, so I have also donated £200 to a local church for their homeless appeal.”

He will be open from 12pm until 3pm in his usual spot in Wickes’ car park on Station Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield, to provide a warm meal and hot drink to anyone in need.

“If it goes well, I’m going to do it again next year.”