Blooming flower firm Bunches hosts party to celebrate milestones

A family-run flower business, based in Newstead, that has been blooming for three decades threw a party for its staff to celebrate several milestones.

Bunches, the brainchild of Erik and Sandra Hoving, has been delivering fresh flowers across the country since 1989.

Co-founders Erik and Sandra Hoving manning one of Bunches' trade stalls in the early days of the business.

The party marked the 30th anniversary, and the fact that the firm has now delivered more than ten million gifts and given more than £1 million to charities, local schools and community projects.

What’s more, the do was the perfect time for the official retirement of co-founders Erik and Sandra, who have handed over the reins of the company to their daughter Dani, who is customer experience director, and her husband, Dan Turner, who is managing director.

The celebration was enjoyed by Bunches’ entire 50-strong workforce, which operates from Hazelford Way in Newstead, and its suppliers.

Dani said: “When my parents started Bunches, they wanted customer happiness to be central to everything they did. To send great-value flowers that really lasted, with exceptional customer-service as their standard.

New bosses Dan and Dani Turner with the rest of the workforce at Bunches.

“Today, these values are still at the heart of everything we do, while making a positive difference to both the world we live in and the people in it.”

That difference is exemplified by Bunches’ generous policy of donating ten per cent of its profits to charity.

The firm is also keen to support the environment, and has worked hard this year to develop a plastic-free range of ‘letterbox bouquets’, ensuring the packaging is either recyclable or compostable.

Erik and Sandra launched Bunches after finding success when setting up a flower stall at Mansfield’s Four Seasons Shopping Centre. Within weeks, they realised that flowers sent by post was a viable buisiness model.

At the party, Erik said: “The past 30 years at Bunches have been some of the best of our lives.

“To create a business that has blessed the lives of so many, and brought such joy, has been an incredible journey.

“Sandra and I are grateful for the support of the community and our customers, and we are excited to watch Dan and Dani continue the legacy.”