Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

During spring, Birds celebrated national doughnut week, a nationwide fundraising initiative from The Children’s Trust. A selection of Birds’ classic doughnuts were available to buy throughout stores, with a portion of the funds donated to the cause.

Birds also ran a ‘create your own doughnut’ competition, with customers voting for their favourite flavour, filling and topping with the winning combination to be produced in the coming months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of £10,125 was donated to The Children’s Trust at the end of the week from the money raised through sales of Birds’ classic doughnuts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Birds Bakery's store on West Gate, Mansfield town centre. (Photo by: Google Maps)

As well as this, £15,690 was donated to Mind Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, which works to make mental health an everyday priority.

The money was raised by donating every penny spent on carrier bags in store and will go to supporting Mind’s work, including talking therapy and guided self-help courses to #WellCafe drop-in sessions.

Lesley Bird, Birds chief operating officer, said: “We’re thrilled to see the efforts to raise more than £25,000 for charity. Our customers are incredibly generous and these charities obviously resonate with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’d like to say thank you to our customers as their loyalty has allowed us to contribute significantly to charities close to our hearts.”