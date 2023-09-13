Birds Bakery charity contribution reaches more than £25,000 in 2023
During spring, Birds celebrated national doughnut week, a nationwide fundraising initiative from The Children’s Trust. A selection of Birds’ classic doughnuts were available to buy throughout stores, with a portion of the funds donated to the cause.
Birds also ran a ‘create your own doughnut’ competition, with customers voting for their favourite flavour, filling and topping with the winning combination to be produced in the coming months.
A total of £10,125 was donated to The Children’s Trust at the end of the week from the money raised through sales of Birds’ classic doughnuts.
As well as this, £15,690 was donated to Mind Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, which works to make mental health an everyday priority.
The money was raised by donating every penny spent on carrier bags in store and will go to supporting Mind’s work, including talking therapy and guided self-help courses to #WellCafe drop-in sessions.
Lesley Bird, Birds chief operating officer, said: “We’re thrilled to see the efforts to raise more than £25,000 for charity. Our customers are incredibly generous and these charities obviously resonate with them.
“We’d like to say thank you to our customers as their loyalty has allowed us to contribute significantly to charities close to our hearts.”
Birds Bakery has 61 stores across the region, including West Gate in Mansfield town centre and Low Street in Sutton town centre, as well as Sutton’s Lakeside Point retail park, Nottingham Road in Eastwood, Main Street in Bulwell and High Street in Hucknall.