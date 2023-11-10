Big pay boost rewards trentbarton bus engineers

Trentbarton has given its engineers a huge pay boost to reward, retain and upskill its existing technicians and apprentices, and to attract new recruits who may not have previously worked on buses.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Every member of the qualified engineering team at trentbarton’s depots has received at least a 20 per cent pay rise, with some getting more than 25 per cent.

The pay rise was offered by trentbarton and accepted in a vote by the engineers. After discussing its apprenticeships pay rate with the union Unite, trentbarton’s apprentices are now paid seven per cent above the standard national rate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trentbarton Group Engineering Director John Bickerton said: “We made a strong offer to recognise the vital role our skilled engineering staff play in keeping our buses on the road, serving our customers.

Arran Ludlam, Skilled Fitter at trentbarton

“We are pleased our colleagues readily accepted our offer and look forward to working together to drive the quality and productivity of our teams in the workshops.

“Our mutual goal is to improve the reliability and presentation of our fleet so we run the maximum number of services each day.”

trentbarton currently has opportunities for at least ten mechanical, electrical and body technicians to join the team, ideally with bus and coach experience plus an eye for detail and a customer focus in everything that they do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Engineers with relevant skills but who have not previously worked on buses or other heavy vehicles can access an upskilling route with trentbarton’s training providers.