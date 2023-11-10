Big pay boost rewards trentbarton bus engineers
and live on Freeview channel 276
Every member of the qualified engineering team at trentbarton’s depots has received at least a 20 per cent pay rise, with some getting more than 25 per cent.
The pay rise was offered by trentbarton and accepted in a vote by the engineers. After discussing its apprenticeships pay rate with the union Unite, trentbarton’s apprentices are now paid seven per cent above the standard national rate.
Trentbarton Group Engineering Director John Bickerton said: “We made a strong offer to recognise the vital role our skilled engineering staff play in keeping our buses on the road, serving our customers.
“We are pleased our colleagues readily accepted our offer and look forward to working together to drive the quality and productivity of our teams in the workshops.
“Our mutual goal is to improve the reliability and presentation of our fleet so we run the maximum number of services each day.”
trentbarton currently has opportunities for at least ten mechanical, electrical and body technicians to join the team, ideally with bus and coach experience plus an eye for detail and a customer focus in everything that they do.
Engineers with relevant skills but who have not previously worked on buses or other heavy vehicles can access an upskilling route with trentbarton’s training providers.
More information is at: trentbarton.co.uk/engineering