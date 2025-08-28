Bids open to run multi-million pound tech centre

Bidding has opened to find an operator for the multi-million pound centrepiece of a dedicated Ashfield Innovation and Technology Park.

Ashfield District Council (ADC) has secured £21.5 million from the Towns Fund programme to build the Automated Distribution & Manufacturing Centre (ADMC) on a site in Kirkby in Ashfield, near junction 28 of the M1 and close to Sutton Parkway station.

The 3000 square metre building will become a centre of excellence for automation. It will support both the specialist manufacturing and distribution/fulfilment sectors, including small and medium sized enterprises. The building is estimated to be completed in March 2027.

Now, a tendering process has opened to find a contractor who will be responsible for delivering ADC’s vision for the centre.

An artist's impression of the planned ADMC

Preparatory works began on site earlier in the summer to lay the groundwork for construction of the building.

Before construction of the building can commence, a new junction creating access to the site off Low Moor Road will be required along with other highways improvements. These are expected to start in the coming weeks and will be complete in the first part of next year.

The ADMC will be a national centre of excellence for automation and the jewel of a £100 million Innovation and Technology Park, bringing further employment opportunities to the area.

Council leader, Cllr Jason Zadrozny, said: “I’m delighted to see we have now begun the tendering process for the operator for the ADMC. This is a fabulous opportunity to partner with us and others in helping fulfil our vision for regenerating Ashfield’s economy.

“We believe the ADMC will become a magnet for businesses who recognise the need to embrace new technology to drive growth and improve.”

The ADMC will provide independent, expert guidance and access to state-of-the-art technology and skills development.

Its mission is underpinned by four core pillars:

Research and development Prototyping and proof of principle Showcasing and demonstration Skills and training

The ADMC will also offer space for networking, events, and collaboration.

The deadline for submissions is October 13 and a decision will be made before the end of the year. The successful bid will lead to a contract of up to 15 years.