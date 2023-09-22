Bellway helps primary school in Newark improve outdoor learning area for children

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The housebuilder, which is building new homes at The Foresters at Middlebeck, carried out a series of works to provide additional facilities for Christ Church CofE Primary School, which opened in its new building at Middlebeck in 2021.

In the nursery outdoor space, Bellway staff relocated cottage-style and construction sheds and created two patio areas.

And in the allotment garden, the housebuilder provided four planters, a shed, and additional soil to fill a tyre to create a butterfly and bee garden.

Bellway also provided hard hats and hi-viz jackets for the children to use during learning and play and will also be providing pallets and bricks to build a bug hotel.

School headteacher Alison Richardson said: “There were a few outdoor area improvements which we needed support with so we could give children in the early years foundation stage a better outdoor learning experience.

“Relocating the sheds was a priority but we didn’t have the manpower to move them so it was a relief when Bellway came back and said they would relocate them for us. We’re very grateful to Bellway for helping us. They have created two fantastic patio areas within our nursery outside space.

“We have been able to plant our butterfly and bee garden so students can learn more about wildlife habitats and ecosystems. We’re also looking to build a bug hotel so we can teach our students about reusing natural materials to provide a safe hideaway for wildlife.”

Kenny Lattimore, Sales Manager for Bellway East Midlands, said: “We were more than happy to lend a helping hand to Christ Church CofE Primary School, which lies within the new Middlebeck neighbourhood where we’re building new homes.

“As well as delivering much-needed new housing in Newark, we’re committed to supporting the local community. We hope the school children enjoy using the new outdoor learning spaces and the school finds them beneficial for both their learning and wellbeing.”