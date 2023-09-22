News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London

Bellway helps primary school in Newark improve outdoor learning area for children

Bellway has provided manpower and materials to help a new primary school in Newark transform its outdoor learning areas for pupils.
By Lucy BerryContributor
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 12:12 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The housebuilder, which is building new homes at The Foresters at Middlebeck, carried out a series of works to provide additional facilities for Christ Church CofE Primary School, which opened in its new building at Middlebeck in 2021.

In the nursery outdoor space, Bellway staff relocated cottage-style and construction sheds and created two patio areas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And in the allotment garden, the housebuilder provided four planters, a shed, and additional soil to fill a tyre to create a butterfly and bee garden.

Headteacher Alison Richardson, Bellway's Kenny Lattimore &amp; Cody Lynch &amp; pupils of schoolHeadteacher Alison Richardson, Bellway's Kenny Lattimore &amp; Cody Lynch &amp; pupils of school
Headteacher Alison Richardson, Bellway's Kenny Lattimore &amp; Cody Lynch &amp; pupils of school
Most Popular

Bellway also provided hard hats and hi-viz jackets for the children to use during learning and play and will also be providing pallets and bricks to build a bug hotel.

School headteacher Alison Richardson said: “There were a few outdoor area improvements which we needed support with so we could give children in the early years foundation stage a better outdoor learning experience.

“Relocating the sheds was a priority but we didn’t have the manpower to move them so it was a relief when Bellway came back and said they would relocate them for us. We’re very grateful to Bellway for helping us. They have created two fantastic patio areas within our nursery outside space.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We have been able to plant our butterfly and bee garden so students can learn more about wildlife habitats and ecosystems. We’re also looking to build a bug hotel so we can teach our students about reusing natural materials to provide a safe hideaway for wildlife.”

Cody Lynch, Alison Richardson and Kenny LattimoreCody Lynch, Alison Richardson and Kenny Lattimore
Cody Lynch, Alison Richardson and Kenny Lattimore

Kenny Lattimore, Sales Manager for Bellway East Midlands, said: “We were more than happy to lend a helping hand to Christ Church CofE Primary School, which lies within the new Middlebeck neighbourhood where we’re building new homes.

“As well as delivering much-needed new housing in Newark, we’re committed to supporting the local community. We hope the school children enjoy using the new outdoor learning spaces and the school finds them beneficial for both their learning and wellbeing.”

For more information about The Foresters at Middlebeck, visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/east-midlands/the-foresters-at-middlebeck or call the sales team on 01636 882755.

Related topics:Bellway