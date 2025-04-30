Bear & Beans: Mansfield's new wholesome café serving cosy vibes and connection

Bear & Beans has officially opened its doors at 24 Albert Street, “a dream come true” for owner Jyotika Bishnoi, 25.

Before starting her business, Jyotika gained valuable experience working at Marks & Spencer and various coffee shops, where she learned important skills on the job.

She shared how she enrolled in 200 Degrees Barista School to receive professional training and worked part-time wherever possible to save enough money to pursue her dream.

The café operates every day of the week, and Jyotika is “excited” to welcome new customers to her wholesome establishment.

Jyotika explained the inspiration behind Bear & Beans, saying: “When I first envisioned the café, I wanted it to be more than just a place to grab coffee.

“I dreamed of a cosy corner where people could slow down, connect, and feel at home. A warm, inviting space that has a touch of magic.”

Although Bear & Beans is now open for business, “bringing that vision to life wasn't easy”, Jyotika shared.

The 25-year-old added: “It took everything I had, and then some.

“That's where my friends came in, not just as emotional support, but as the true builders of this dream.

“They helped me paint the walls, assemble the furniture, create the vibe, and cheer me on through every little setback.

“We didn’t hire a fancy team; we were the team. That’s what makes Bear & Beans a place built on memories, teamwork, and pure love.

“To every person who helped, believed, or just showed up — this café is as much yours as it is mine.”

Readers can follow Bear & Beans on Facebook and at @bearandbeanscafe on Instagram.

