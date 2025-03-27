'Be Your Best Version' named Best New Business

Local sustainability consultancy, ‘Be Your Best Version’ has been crowned ‘Best New Business’ in the first ever Mansfield and Ashfield Business Awards. To celebrate winning this prestigious award the business is offering an exclusive 10% discount on their unique range of business services.

The consultancy’s impressive achievements in helping businesses to lower their environmental impact and save money, also secured their place as a Finalist in a second category - the ‘Community Impact Award’, alongside much larger well-established organisations.

Be Your Best Version helps businesses to recognise and reap the benefits of the huge opportunities afforded by climate action.By calculating their carbon footprint, and working to reduce their environmental impact and energy usage, businesses can not only benefit from cost-savings now but also improve their resilience to any future energy price increases.

As the approved supplier of energy audits for the East Midlands Chamber of Commerce, the consultancy has helped more than 160 businesses to save money over the last year, with over a quarter of them also accessing in excess of £500,000 grant funding to reduce their carbon emissions.

Sophie Wragg of Be Your Best Version being presented with the New Business Award

Be Your Best Version founder, Sophie Wragg, has been invited to speak at many high profile events, including ‘The Big Zero’ national show at Coventry Arena, to highlight the essential role of sustainability in future-proofing businesses for success. She also published her first book in December 2023 - ‘Sustainable Business: Uncover the benefits of embracing environmental and social responsibility’.

Sophie said: “I'm passionate about the triple bottom line approach of people, planet and profit. If you look after your people and the planet then they will look after your profit.

“What makes my business unique is that my clients have the added benefit of my leadership coaching background as we work together to identify the best environmental solutions to fit their business needs. With a tailor-made plan in place for achieving their best outcomes, I can then equip leaders with the skills, knowledge and confidence for them to keep driving the work forwards themselves.”

An exclusive 10% discount will be applied to energy audits and business coaching services booked before 11 April 2025. Contact Be Your Best Version on Tel: 01623 305520 or email [email protected].