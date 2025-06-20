Be Your Best Version named as finalist in the Enterprising Women Awards

Mansfield based business Be Your Best Version is celebrating after being announced as a finalist in the East Midlands Chamber’s Enterprising Women Awards.

Be Your Best Version’s founder Sophie Wragg has been named as a finalist in the Female Entrepreneur category of the prestigious Enterprising Women Awards.

Although Be Your Best Version is only starting its second year of trading, the business has gone from strength to strength, so much so that it has caught the eyes of several judging panels. The business was named winner of the New Business Award, and a finalist in the Community Impact category in the Mansfield and Ashfield Business Network awards in March this year and it has now beaten off stiff competition from across the East Midlands.

Be Your Best Version is a sustainability consultancy firm helping businesses to understand and lower their environmental impact. To date, the business has worked with nearly 200 clients across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire identifying over 900 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions which could be avoided. The business has also helped around 40 companies, many of which are from the local area, access nearly £500,000 of decarbonisation funding for a wide range of projects from insulation to solar panels.

Sophie Wragg, founder of Be Your Best Version.

Sophie Wragg, author of Sustainable Business and the founder of Be Your Best Version said: “I was shocked to find out that I had been shortlisted for the Female Entrepreneur Award in the prestigious Enterprising Women Awards. To see my name alongside the other more established businesses is amazing. It has been tough starting a new business in a relatively new niche and so I have had to be really creative in how I market my business and the benefits I offer. I have been incredibly lucky to work with so many inspiring clients across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire and seeing their commitment to lowering their environmental impact. No matter the outcome of the award I feel like a winner.”.

The winner of the Female Entrepreneur award will be announced at the Enterprising Women Awards ceremony on 26th September at Winstanley House in Leicestershire.