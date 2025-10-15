Barn Lane Chippy sold to Kumar’s Properties Ltd

Barn Lane Chippy Sold

Barn Lane Chippy, a well-known traditional fish and chip shop based in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, has been sold at asking price in a deal facilitated by Kings Business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Operating from the same location for over 60 years, the business has been family-run since 1995 and under the current owner since 2018. The shop has built a loyal local customer base and is recognised for providing high-quality fish and chips, kebabs, and soft drinks. Situated in a well-populated residential area, the business benefits from a strong reputation and presents opportunities for further growth.

The new owner, Kumar’s Properties Ltd, identified the business as a strategic acquisition, recognising its established presence and potential for growth within Mansfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ollie Edwards, Corporate Negotiator at Kings Business, who managed the sale, commented: “Barn Lane Chippy is a rare opportunity in Mansfield, with a long-standing reputation and excellent potential for development. It has been a pleasure to support both parties through the process and achieve a successful outcome.”