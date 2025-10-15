Barn Lane Chippy sold to Kumar’s Properties Ltd
Operating from the same location for over 60 years, the business has been family-run since 1995 and under the current owner since 2018. The shop has built a loyal local customer base and is recognised for providing high-quality fish and chips, kebabs, and soft drinks. Situated in a well-populated residential area, the business benefits from a strong reputation and presents opportunities for further growth.
The new owner, Kumar’s Properties Ltd, identified the business as a strategic acquisition, recognising its established presence and potential for growth within Mansfield.
Ollie Edwards, Corporate Negotiator at Kings Business, who managed the sale, commented: “Barn Lane Chippy is a rare opportunity in Mansfield, with a long-standing reputation and excellent potential for development. It has been a pleasure to support both parties through the process and achieve a successful outcome.”