Banner Jones wins ‘Mansfield Business of the Year’ at MABN Awards

Leading regional law firm Banner Jones has been named ‘Mansfield Business of the Year’ at the Mansfield and Ashfield Business Network (MABN) Awards, which took place on Friday, March 14, 2025, at Portland College.

The prestigious award recognises businesses that demonstrate exceptional performance, innovation, and community engagement. With a strong presence in Mansfield for over 11 years, following its merger with Bilton Hammond in 2013, Banner Jones has been committed to providing no-nonsense legal advice tailored to individual needs and circumstances.

The firm employs 18 staff members in Mansfield, with plans to recruit an additional four as it continues to expand. Its residential property team is ranked first in the Mansfield area for completions by local firms, with new transactions increasing by 20%, contributing to an overall business growth of 9%. The team is also 15 days quicker to completion than the national average, ensuring clients experience a smooth and efficient service.

Beyond its legal services, Banner Jones has played a vital role in the local community, offering free Will workshops at John Eastwood Hospice, free employment law workshops at Mansfield Innovation Centre, and sponsoring Mansfield Town FC. In 2024 alone, the firm raised over £30,000 for charities and local causes.

Banner Jones' Katie Ash, Cheryl Bradley, Matthew Maiden, Stacey Davenport and Mansfield’s Executive Mayor Andrew Abrahams.

Simon Wright, Chief Executive at Banner Jones, commented:

“We are absolutely thrilled to have won Mansfield Business of the Year. This award is a reflection of our team’s dedication, hard work, and passion for delivering high-quality legal services while making a meaningful contribution to the local community.

“Mansfield is an important part of our firm’s journey, and we are proud to support individuals, families, and businesses with their legal needs.

“We would also like to extend our thanks to MABN for the recognition and congratulates all the other nominees and winners who continue to make a positive impact in the region.”

The MABN Awards brought together businesses from across Mansfield and Ashfield to celebrate local success stories. On the night, a charity raffle raised an incredible £1,605 for John Eastwood Hospice, further highlighting the generosity and community spirit of those in attendance.