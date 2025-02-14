Banner Jones shortlisted for four prestigious Sheffield & District Law Society Awards

Send us your story - it's easy to do. See our video for details

Leading regional law firm Banner Jones has been shortlisted for four awards at the upcoming Sheffield & District Law Society Awards, including Employment Law Team of the Year, Residential Property Team of the Year, Commercial Property Team of the Year, and Rising Star.

The Residential Property team ranks among the top 1.6% of conveyancing firms in the UK. Processing over 3,000 new residential property matters annually, Banner Jones now ranks second in Sheffield for number of completions, moving up one place since July 2024.

The Rising Star award nomination recognises Lauren Mahon for her expertise in family law, including divorce, children matters, civil partnership dissolution, and pre/post-nuptial agreements. She has successfully led several complex cases involving children and financial settlements.

The Employment team, led by Katie Ash and Sara Patel, has been recognised for its broad expertise in advising individuals and businesses. Their work includes settlement agreements, contract preparation, training, complex dismissals, discrimination claims, disciplinaries and grievances, consultancy agreements, enforcement of restrictive covenants, and business transfers and disposals.

Katie Ash, Head of Employment Law commented “We are very proud to have won this award for the last 3 consecutive years and to be short-listed again is very humbling.”

The firm’s small but highly effective Commercial Property team in Sheffield, led by Solicitor Rachael Flintoft, is recognised for its comprehensive expertise in handling the full spectrum of commercial property services. The team has expanded, increasing efficiency and volume of transactions in the past year. They take great pride in cultivating strong relationships, with 50% of their 2024 customer base consisting of repeat business, from large PLCs to solo entrepreneurs.

The winners of the awards will be announced at the annual ceremony on the 28th of February at the historic Crowne Plaza Royal Victoria Hotel, Sheffield.

Commenting on the news, Banner Jones’ Chief Executive Simon Wright said: “The Sheffield & District Law Society Awards are a key event in our calendar, offering an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of the region’s legal community. We are absolutely delighted to be shortlisted in four categories this year.

“These nominations are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and expertise of our teams. From our employment and residential property teams to our commercial property specialists and rising talent within the firm, we are incredibly proud of this recognition.”