Banner Jones celebrates double win at Sheffield & District Law Society Awards
The Employment Law team, led by Katie Ash and Sara Patel, was praised for its expertise in supporting both individuals and businesses. Their work spans settlement agreements, contract drafting, training, complex dismissals, discrimination claims, disciplinaries and grievances, consultancy agreements, restrictive covenant enforcement, and business transfers and disposals.
Katie Ash, Head of Employment Law, commented: “Winning this award for the fourth year in a row is an incredible honour. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who are committed to delivering the highest standard of legal support for our clients.”
Lauren Mahon’s Rising Star Award reflects her expertise in family law, including divorce, children matters, civil partnership dissolution, and pre/post-nuptial agreements. She has successfully led several complex cases involving children and financial settlements, earning praise for her commitment to clients and legal excellence.
Alongside these wins, Banner Jones was shortlisted for both the Residential Property Team of the Year and Commercial Property Team of the Year awards, further demonstrating its breadth of expertise.
The awards were announced at the annual Sheffield & District Law Society ceremony on 28th February at the historic Crowne Plaza Royal Victoria Hotel, Sheffield.
Banner Jones’ Chief Executive, Simon Wright, commented: “The Sheffield & District Law Society Awards are a fantastic platform to recognise the talent and dedication within the region’s legal sector. Winning two awards this year, alongside being shortlisted in two further categories, is an incredible achievement for our teams.
"These accolades are a testament to the expertise and commitment of our people across multiple disciplines. From our award-winning employment law specialists to our exceptional property teams and rising stars, we are proud to see their hard work acknowledged at such a prestigious event."