Banner Jones announces plans to bolster residential property team amidst continued growth in demand

Banner Jones has announced plans to build on the existing expertise and capacity of its Residential Property team amidst continued demand for its services, having handled over 13,500 new residential property related matters over the last three years.

The announcement coincides with news that Shareholding Director and Solicitor Richard Joy will become the sole Head of Residential Property across the firm following the recent retirement of Mark Bilton, a well-known and highly regarded property solicitor in the Mansfield area, who stepped down from his role as Executive Director in November last year.

Richard will now work closely with Kate Skelton, a property law expert who deals with property sales and purchases, transfers of equity and re-mortgages, who has been promoted to Shareholding Director and who is stepping up as operational lead of the firm’s Sheffield and Dronfield-based residential property teams.

Richard Joy and Kate Skelton

Looking to the future, the duo say they are hoping to build on the existing expertise and capacity of the team, which has invested heavily in its IT infrastructure in recent years in order to best meet the evolving needs of clients.

The developments have included the launch of the firms online ‘Flying Start’ client portal which allows for much of the conveyancing transaction to be completed online, typically saving up to four weeks throughout the conveyancing process. The ability to deal with the transaction securely and electronically has significantly speeded up the onboarding and transaction times and allows clients to undertake the steps required at a convenient time without the need to attend our offices.

The firm’s Project Management System now also includes an integration to enable property searches to be ordered automatically, allowing for artificial intelligence to assist the expert legal advisors to produce reports for clients based on search reports received.

This year, the firm has also developed a compliance support service for estate agents designed to underpin their increasingly stringent regulatory requirements surrounding ID verification for anti-money laundering and material information disclosure.

Commenting on his role and the department’s continued growth ambitions, Richard Joy said: “I am delighted to be continuing in my role as Head of Residential Property, working alongside Kate to deliver on our growth ambitions which will further strengthen our existing client service offering.

“The conveyancing market in particular has been very active in recent years, and we are confident that the investments that we have made in our IT infrastructure means that we are well equipped to keep up with increased demand and to better meet the needs of clients who increasingly want to work in a more fluid and dynamic way.

“We’re committed to continuing to challenge the way that we do things moving forward to further enhance what we do and how we do it, and I am looking forward to leading the team throughout that process.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to wish Mark the best of luck as he moves to the next chapter in his life.”