Banner Jones announced as finalist for Best Innovation Award 2025

Firm recognised for digital transformation of conveyancing services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Banner Jones has been announced as a finalist at the LawNet Awards 2025, shortlisted in the Best Innovation category for its work transforming the conveyancing process through a fully digital, end-to-end solution.

The firm’s use of biometric ID checks, AI-powered search reports and interactive quote brochures has improved transaction speed, accuracy and client satisfaction, setting a new standard in conveyancing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Handling more than 3,500 conveyancing matters annually, Banner Jones recognised inefficiencies within the traditional process and committed to delivering a fully digital client journey. Clients are now able to complete their part of the transaction remotely, at a time convenient to them, without the need to post or deliver paper documents in person.

Richard Joy and Sarah Khatib from Banner Jones’ Residential Property team

This has significantly streamlined the process, reducing delays and creating time savings for both clients and the firm.

Over the past five years the firm has co-developed bespoke technology with leading providers to ensure tools are practical, compliant and effective in real-world legal work.

Today, 90 per cent of clients use digital onboarding, helping the firm to achieve a 4.7/5 rating on Review Solicitors, with 96 per cent recommending its services. File opening times have been reduced from days to minutes, AI-powered search reports save hours on every case, and independent data shows some offices completing transactions up to 25 days faster than rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the first firm in England and Wales to launch an interactive digital quote brochure, Banner Jones has also been invited to share its expertise at industry events. Estate agents and referrers have responded positively, with referral volumes increasing by 33 per cent over two years.

The LawNet Awards 2025/26 encompass ten categories recognising excellence across the network. Judged by an independent panel of sector experts and consultants, the awards celebrate firms that push boundaries and deliver meaningful transformation.

The high calibre of entries this year underlines the scale of Banner Jones’ achievement in being named a finalist in the Best Innovation category, sponsored by Baskerville Drummond. Winners will be announced at the LawNet annual conference and awards ceremony later this year at The Celtic Manor Resort in Newport.

Richard Joy, Head of Residential Property at Banner Jones, said: “We are incredibly proud to be recognised for our innovation in conveyancing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This shortlisting reflects years of investment, collaboration, and the hard work of our team. Our digital transformation has simplified a complex process for thousands of clients, and we remain committed to evolving our services to stay ahead of client needs and industry expectations.”

Simon Wright, CEO of Banner Jones, added: “Innovation is embedded in our culture, and this recognition highlights the strategic importance we place on delivering legal services that are faster, more transparent, and client-focused.

“Being shortlisted for the Best Innovation Award 2025 underlines our commitment to setting new standards in the legal sector.”