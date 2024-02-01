Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Our journey with the apprenticeship awards began in 2017, driven by the desire to spotlight the success stories emerging from apprenticeship programs. We aim to showcase not only the achievements of apprentices but also the invaluable support from their employers, mentors, and training providers.

Apprenticeships provide a unique approach to education, training, and career development. The hands-on learning experience, coupled with the opportunity to earn while you learn, makes apprenticeships a dynamic pathway for individuals exploring diverse industries, from traditional trades to cutting-edge fields like technology and healthcare.

The program often serves as a gateway to full-time employment in industries that apprentices may not have previously considered, as highlighted by many of our finalists who shared inspiring insights into the transformative impact of apprenticeships on both the apprentice and the employer.

Winners clebrate at the Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards 2023

Completing an apprenticeship frequently leads to industry-recognised certifications, enhancing individuals' credibility and employability and facilitating smoother transitions into different roles or advancements within their chosen fields.

Join us in celebrating the exceptional apprenticeship network in the Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire at the highly anticipated Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024.

Nominations are open to apprentices, employers, colleges, training providers, and proud loved ones. Specific categories are dedicated to employers and mentors, allowing businesses to showcase their teams and trainers. The grand announcement of winners will take place at the live event on Thursday, 3rd October 2024, held at The Village Hotel, Nottingham. Register by visiting www.dnapprenticeshipawards.co.uk before the closing date of 6pm on Wednesday, July 31st.

We invite you to join our journey of celebration, recognising the achievements of the Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire apprenticeship community. Seize the opportunity to network, learn, and honour the outstanding efforts shaping the future of apprenticeships. Award Categories include

Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards 2023

SME Employer of the Year: Open to businesses, with up to 249 employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.Large Employer of the Year: Open to businesses, with 250+ employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Diversity and Inclusion Programme, sponsored by Auto Windscreens: Open to all employers that run an apprenticeship programme which actively encourages diversity and inclusion.

Mentor of the Year: This category is for an individual who has encouraged and inspired apprentices throughout their training programme. Mentors can be the line manager, a training provider or someone that the apprentice works with who has greatly contributed to the individual’s development

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by New Durham College: For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 2 qualification (equivalent to GCSE passes at grades 4–9). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023

Advanced Apprentice of the Year: For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 3 qualification (equivalent to A Level Pass). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023.

Higher Apprentice of the Year: For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 4 or 5 qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023

Degree Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by University of Nottingham: For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 6 or above qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023.

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year: Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Professional Services sector.

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year: Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Health or Public Service Sector.

Construction Apprentice of the Year: Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Construction.

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year: Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Engineering or Manufacturing sectors

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year: Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Technology and Digital Sectors.