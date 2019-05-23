Awards event honours the best in business in Mansfield and Ashfield

The best in business across Mansfield and Ashfield was recognised and honoured at an annual awards ceremony.

Now in its 13th year, the Ball And Business Awards event is designed to reward the success and achievements of local businesses, organisations and their staff.

Tony Delahunty with his outstanding contribution award.

Almsot 300 people attended the do, which was organised by the Mansfield and Ashfield 2020 business network at the John Fretwell Sporting Complex in Mansfield.

The network’s chairman, Russell Jones, said: “It was an evening that everyone deserved. Each year, we attract more and more businesses, not only to enter for an award but also to join us in celebrating our business community.

“The event showcased excellence, and was a true reflection of the desire and drive to put Mansfield and Ashfield on the map.”

The contribution of all the businesses to the economic development of the north Nottinghamshire area was recognised.

Luan Windley with his young apprentice of the year award.

But the limelight was hogged by the winners of the ten main awards, with the business of the year accolade going to Premier Security 24/7 UK Ltd, of Mansfield. The firm provides specialist security services, from mobile patrols to alarm response, across the East Midlands.

The award for new business of the year was won by PNE Controls Ltd, of Mansfield, an electrical control/automation company that produces and installs high-quality, bespoke panels, software and design.

An accolade for excellence in innovation and design was won by Midlands Asset Finance Ltd, a finance broker based in South Normanton, while a gong for entrepreneurial spirit went to Halo Recruit, a Mansfield-based recruitment agency.

The event’s customer focus initiative award was won by Fidler and Pepper, a long-established law firm that has offices in Mansfield and Sutton.

The Portland Pathways team, Nikki Amirsaeedi, Cheryl Levers and Simon Carter, with their commitment to the community award.

And a business in the community honour was presented to Mansfield Building Society for its involvement in a number of good causes across the region.

One of the happiest organisations at the ball was Portland College, whose innovative Portland Pathways programme won the commitment to the community award.

The programme provides training and guidance to help people into work, possibly improving their mental health and wellbeing, and also to support businesses in employing disabled workers.

Also under the commitment to community banner, a special award was presented to Queen Elizabeth’s Academy, of Mansfield.

Mansfield and Ashfield 2020 chairman Russell Jones (left) with the awards co-ordinators, Michelle Errett and Mark Higginbottom.

One of the top individual awards handed out was young apprentice of the year, which went to 19-year-old Luan Windley, from Shirebrook.

Richly praised by his managers, Luan was rewarded for his role as an activity support worker for The Adventure Service at Mansfield Woodhouse and for excelling in his adult health and social care studies at West Nottinghamshire College.

Part of his work has included organising outdoor activities and short breaks for children, teenagers and adults with learning disabilities.

POPULAR radio veteran Tony Delahunty was the toast of the ball when receiving an award for outstanding contribution to Mansfield and Ashfield.

Delahunty has been at the helm of Mansfield 103.2 for the last 20 years, and the accolade recognises his tireless work not only in radio since the 1980s but also for the local community as a promoter and champion of many events and charities.

A delighted Delahunty said: “This is an honour. The radio industry has changed dramatically, so I am proud that Mansfield 103.2 continues to be one of the most successful small commercial stations in the country.”