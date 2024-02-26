Award win for Banner Jones at prestigious Sheffield & District Law Society Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The team at Banner Jones are celebrating after winning Employment Team of the Year at the prestigious Sheffield & District Law Society Awards which took place on the 23rd of February at the historic Crowne Plaza Royal Victoria Hotel, Sheffield.

The event saw the Employment Team take home the accolade for the third consecutive year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on the news, Banner Jones' Chief Executive, Simon Wright, said: "The Sheffield & District Law Society Awards provide an opportunity for the local legal community to come together to celebrate our many achievements and successes from across the year.

Katie and Sara at the awards

“It is therefore a real privilege and an honour to have been shortlisted in three categories, and to have taken home another of the awards. Our collective success is a real testament to the hard work and dedication that everyone at the firm has shown over the past 12 months.

“A huge congratulations in particular goes to our Employment Law team, who have now won for the third consecutive year!”

The Banner Jones employment team prides itself on offering high-quality advice in a user-friendly, cost-effective manner to individuals, businesses, and charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the award win Katie Ash, Head of Banner Jones' Employment team, said: “We are delighted to have won Employment Law Team of the Year for the third time.

“It has been a pleasure to help guide our clients through the past year and we are very much looking forward to building on those relationships throughout 2024 and beyond."

The firm’s conveyancing department, which is widely recognised for its customer service led approach and use of technology, was also shortlisted for the Residential Property Team of the Year Award but narrowly missed out on the night.