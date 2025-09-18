Ashfield house prices increasing slightly according to latest figures

By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 18th Sep 2025, 14:11 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2025, 14:14 BST
House prices in Ashfield increased slightly in July, new figures show.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show the average Ashfield house price in the year to July was £185,417 – a 0.3 per cent increase on June.

The picture was similar to that across the East Midlands, where prices decreased by 0.2 per cent.

The rise in Ashfield does not reverse the longer-term trend in the area, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a one per cent annual decline.

Latest figures show house prices have increased slightly in Ashfield. Photo Getty Imagesplaceholder image
Latest figures show house prices have increased slightly in Ashfield. Photo Getty Images

It means the area ranked 32nd among the East Midlands’s 35 local authorities for annual growth, with the average price in Ashfield falling by £1,900 over the past year.

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, said: "Rents and house prices are slowing across the UK as housing demand cools and affordability pressures bite on what people can pay for rent and mortgages.

"This has big implications for home building where weaker demand is holding back investment in growing supply."

David Hollingworth, associate director at L&C Mortgages said: "Mortgage borrowers may well be steeling themselves for another helping of cautious tone and the message that base rate won’t fall until a sustainable path for inflation is clear.

"It’s anticipated that inflation could nudge higher before it eases, so borrowers will have to wait for signs of improvement before they can hope for another interest rate cut.

"Mortgage rates have edged up in recent weeks, as the rate outlook of ‘higher for longer’ has taken its toll on lenders’ funding.

"Although that hasn’t sent rates sky high, it’s certainly forcing borrowers to make quicker decisions and act quickly to secure a deal."

