Ashfield furniture firm launches careers hub to attract more people to the industry
One of Mansfield and Sutton’s largest employers is launching a new online Careers Hub aimed at educating and attracting young people and those wanting a career change into the upholstery industry.
Upholstery manufacturer Whitemeadow in Orchard Way, Sutton, employs more than 650 people and supplies to major furniture retailers across the UK.
The Hub provides hints and tips for kick-starting careers as well as some behind-the-scenes insights into roles and people at Whitemeadow.
Ian Oscroft, managing director, said: “We’ve got a great team here that we are extremely proud of.
"But are still needing a range of people to fill various roles, especially in our production facilities.
"This has been an exceptionally challenging 12-month period, but it has encouraged us to focus our attention on ensuring that we are employing and retaining high quality members of staff who are proud to work for the company and who are passionate about what they do.
"The Careers Hub is a further demonstration of our commitment to not only fill the skills gap in our industry but to ensure that we have a workforce that believes in our vision and values so that we can continue to be a leading supplier to our many valued customers.”
The company have also hosted their first ‘Open Day’ to local school students to give them a taste of what it’s like to work in the industry.
