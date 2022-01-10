Councillor David Martin has called for the Government to keep lateral flow test kits free for all to use.

Reports in the Sunday Times said Prime Minister Boris Johnson was planning to announce the charges within weeks, scrapping free lateral flow tests and and the country would have to start ‘living with Covid’.

Speaking to Sky News, Michael Gove MP, the housing, communities and local government secretary, did not deny the option was being looked at by the Government.

But also speaking to Sky News, Nadhim Zahawi MP, the education secretary, denied there were any plans to phase out free lateral flow tests.

Councillor David Martin, who represents Selston on Nottinghamshire County Council and lives in Underwood, said testing kits must remain free for everyone.

“Already testing kits are for sale by private companies,” he said.

“If the Government introduces charges for tests, it will completely set the fight back and impact the poorest already beset by a cost of living crisis.

"Our poorest residents will be forced to choose between paying spiralling bills, heating their homes, feeding their families or getting tested.

“It will be a disaster – people shouldn’t be priced out of testing for Covid-19. It is crazy, unfair and we will fight tooth and nail against this.”

Coun John Wilmott, who represents Hucknall North on both Ashfield District Council and Nottinghamshire County Council, agreed.

He said: “I’ve spent the week, desperately trying to access lateral flow test kits for residents.

"Covid cases are going through roof in Hucknall – with the highest number of positive cases since the first lockdown in March 2020.

"The reality is that people will simply not get tested and this will skew the figures to irrelevance.