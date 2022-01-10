Local businesses have been struggling due to staff absences amid the Omicron crisis.

The Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant scheme provides support to hospitality, leisure and accommodation businesses, in recognition that the rise of the Omicron variant means that some firms are likely to struggle over the coming weeks.

This support will take the form of a one-off grant funding scheme.

The scheme will close for applications on February 28 and all final payments must be made by March 31.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Businesses occupying hereditaments appearing on the local rating list with a rateable value of exactly £15,000 or under on 30 December 2021 will receive a payment of £2,667.

Businesses with a rateable value over £15,000 and less than £51,000 on 30 December 2021 will receive a payment of £4,000.

Meanwhile, businesses of exactly £51,000 or over on 30 December 2021 will receive a payment of £6,000.

The primary principle of the Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant scheme is to support businesses that offer in-person services, where the main service and activity takes place in a fixed rate-paying premises, in the hospitality, leisure and accommodation sectors.