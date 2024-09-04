Amazon Sutton-in-Ashfield team supports charity market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The team at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Sutton-in-Ashfield has donated £1,000 to Mansfield-based Portland Charity which helps people with disabilities to live more independent, fulfilling lives.

Amazon in Sutton-in-Ashfield has supported Portland Charity over the past year with financial and product donations, while also volunteering time on various projects.

Vivek Khanka, General Manager at Amazon in Sutton-in-Ashfield, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’re proud to support Portland Charity with this donation. The team provides an incredible support system for people with disabilities in our community, and I’m grateful we had the opportunity to support them.”

Amazon in Sutton-in-Ashfield has supported Portland Charity over the past year with donations

Mark Dale, Principal and CEO of Portland Charity added: “We’re thankful for the continued support from Amazon. Our recent Fair was a great success, with over 500 people from the local community visiting the craft stalls, food vendors, dog show and children’s entertainment. We are so grateful for Amazon’s help in making it happen.”

Amazon supports the communities where it operates and has delivered free computer science and STEM education programmes to more than 700,000 students across the UK through Amazon Future Engineer.

Amazon helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good, including more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in partnership with Magic Breakfast. And through its Multibank initiative, co-founded with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Amazon has supported more than 200,000 families experiencing poverty, with the donation of more than 2 million surplus essential goods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazon partners with Comic Relief to help people tackle poverty and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and tackle issues such as homelessness, mental health problems, and food insecurity across the UK, and around the world.