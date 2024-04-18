Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 1,500 trees are being planted to improve the habitat for wildlife and improve the biodiversity in the area surrounding the fulfilment centre.

Mark Dixon, one of the employees who was involved in the event, said:

“It was a pleasure to be involved in the tree-planting event and support Amazon’s commitment to the environment. We planted 1,567 trees of 16 varieties in this first session and it will be great to see what the site looks like as the trees begin to grow.”

Amazon Sutton-in-Ashfield team launches tree-planting project

Representatives from the Sherwood Forest Trust and Nottinghamshire County Council opened the event by planting the first three trees of the day.

Nottinghamshire County Councillor Keith Girling, cabinet member for economic development and asset management, planted one of the first trees. He added:

“It’s great to see Amazon and its employees take the initiative and arrange an event that will have such a positive impact on the environment.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon has supported more than 500,000 students across the UK with free computer science and STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer.

Amazon helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good, including more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in partnership with Magic Breakfast. And through its Multibank initiative, co-founded with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Amazon has supported more than 200,000 families experiencing poverty, with the donation of more than 2 million surplus essential goods.