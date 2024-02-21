Amazon Sutton-in-Ashfield supports charity for care-experienced young people

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The donation was made to Become, the charity for children in care and young care leavers, which provides essential practical and emotional support and campaigns for a better children’s care system.

The charity holds an annual event called Become Players, a gaming event that encourages the community to come together and raise funds for a great cause.

The donation from the Sutton-in-Ashfield fulfilment centre will go towards Become's core funds to provide practical and emotional support for children in care and young care leavers, and to campaign alongside young care-experienced people for a better care system for future generations.

Casey, Mathew and Humerah from Become

Vivek Khanka, General Manager at Amazon Sutton-in-Ashfield, said:

“Become offers important support to care-experienced young people in our community, who don’t have a family or support network to fall back on. I hope this donation will aid the charity’s efforts and boost the support services it provides.”

Cerys Shepherd, Director of Fundraising at Become, added:

“On behalf of everyone at Become, I would like to say thank you to Amazon for this donation. We'll use this money to help more care-experienced children and young people get the support they need in 2024.”

Community donations are just one of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon has supported more than 500,000 students across the UK with free computer science and STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer.

Amazon helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good, including more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in partnership with Magic Breakfast. And through its Multibank initiative, co-founded with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Amazon has supported more than 200,000 families experiencing poverty, with the donation of more than 2 million surplus essential goods.