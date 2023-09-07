Amazon Sutton-in-Ashfield hosts summertime celebration

Watch more videos on Shots!

The celebration, organised as a thank you to the Sutton-in-Ashfield team for the work they do delivering for customers around the UK, involved rides, games and face painting.

Emma Swinscoe, an employee from Amazon in Sutton-in-Ashfield who brought her daughter to the celebration, said: “We had such a brilliant afternoon at Amazon’s summer party, enjoying good food, fun and laughter. Thank you to our teammates for arranging such a great event!”

Vivek Khanka, General Manager at Amazon in Sutton-in-Ashfield, added:

Amazon Sutton-in-Ashfield Summer Fun Day