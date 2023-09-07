News you can trust since 1952
Amazon Sutton-in-Ashfield hosts summertime celebration

The team from Amazon in Sutton-in-Ashfield invited family and friends to a party at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Sutton-in-Ashfield recently to celebrate the end of the summer season.
By Hannah UprichardContributor
Published 7th Sep 2023, 12:16 BST- 1 min read
The celebration, organised as a thank you to the Sutton-in-Ashfield team for the work they do delivering for customers around the UK, involved rides, games and face painting.

Emma Swinscoe, an employee from Amazon in Sutton-in-Ashfield who brought her daughter to the celebration, said: “We had such a brilliant afternoon at Amazon’s summer party, enjoying good food, fun and laughter. Thank you to our teammates for arranging such a great event!”

Vivek Khanka, General Manager at Amazon in Sutton-in-Ashfield, added:

Amazon Sutton-in-Ashfield Summer Fun DayAmazon Sutton-in-Ashfield Summer Fun Day
“We love coming together as a team to celebrate our successes, and the experiences are always even better when our loved ones join in with the fun, too. This year’s summer party at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Sutton-in-Ashfield was a chance to treat the team and say thank you for their efforts this year so far. It was a brilliant day!”

