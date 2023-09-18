News you can trust since 1952
Amazon literacy boost for Sutton schools

The Amazon fulfilment centre in Sutton-in-Ashfield has supported four primary schools in the surrounding area with a donation of books.
By Hannah UprichardContributor
Published 18th Sep 2023, 14:45 BST- 1 min read
Dalestorth Primary and Nursery School, Newton Primary School, Crescent Manor and Tibshelf Infant and Junior School have all received a donation of three hundred books from the Amazon team in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Vivek Khanka, General Manager at Amazon in Sutton-in-Ashfield, said: “I’m pleased to make these donations to these schools. It’s great to have the opportunity to encourage children to read and make a contribution to their educational resources.”

Craig Robertson, from Dalestorth Primary and Nursery School said: “On behalf of our staff and pupils, I would like to say a big thank you to the Amazon Sutton-in-Ashfield team. We are grateful to receive this kind donation and the pupils will make great use of the books.”

Amazon Sutton-in-Ashfield donate books to Sutton schoolsAmazon Sutton-in-Ashfield donate books to Sutton schools
The donation to Dalestorth Primary and Nursery School, Newton Primary School, Crescent Manor and Tibshelf Infant and Junior School was made as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK.

Amazon is providing disadvantaged students with online STEM courses as well as teaming up with charity partner Magic Breakfast and delivering more than six million healthy breakfasts to families in England.