Amazon in Sutton recruiting as part of bid to create 1,500 seasonal roles in the region
Amazon in Sutton is hiring as part of a seasonal drive to recruit around 1,500 temporary staff across the region in the run-up to Christmas.
The retailer, which has a base in Summit Park, north of the Oakham Business Park, and close to the A617 MARR Route, is hoping to recruit around 20,000 seasonal employers as part of the festive drive.
Pay for operations roles starts at a minimum of £10 per hour, rising to £11.10 in some parts of the UK for all full-time, part-time, temporary, or seasonal roles.
Manager Celia Syme said: “We prepare year-round for the festive season, and we’re excited to have in the region of 1,500 positions available this year in the East Midlands.”
To learn more about and apply for seasonal opportunities at Amazon, go to jobsatamazon.co.uk. To see what it’s like to work at an Amazon fulfilment centre, sign up for a virtual tour at uk.amazonfctours.com.