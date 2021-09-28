Amazon in Sutton recruiting as part of bid to create 1,500 seasonal roles in the region

The retailer, which has a base in Summit Park, north of the Oakham Business Park, and close to the A617 MARR Route, is hoping to recruit around 20,000 seasonal employers as part of the festive drive.

Pay for operations roles starts at a minimum of £10 per hour, rising to £11.10 in some parts of the UK for all full-time, part-time, temporary, or seasonal roles.

Manager Celia Syme said: “We prepare year-round for the festive season, and we’re excited to have in the region of 1,500 positions available this year in the East Midlands.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amazon in Sutton is recruiting seasonal staff

To learn more about and apply for seasonal opportunities at Amazon, go to jobsatamazon.co.uk. To see what it’s like to work at an Amazon fulfilment centre, sign up for a virtual tour at uk.amazonfctours.com.