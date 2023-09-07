Amazon in Sutton hosts summertime celebration
The celebration, organised as a thank you to the Sutton team for the work they do delivering for customers around the UK, involved rides, games and face painting.
Emma Swinscoe, an employee from Amazon in Sutton, who brought her daughter to the celebration, said: “We had such a brilliant afternoon at Amazon’s summer party, enjoying good food, fun and laughter. Thank you to our teammates for arranging such a great event.”
Vivek Khanka, Amazon Sutton general manager, said: “We love coming together as a team to celebrate our successes, and the experiences are always even better when our loved ones join in with the fun, too. This year’s summer party was a chance to treat the team and say thank you for their efforts this year so far. It was a brilliant day.”