Amazing Lofts pledges support to Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity

A father whose son underwent life-changing heart surgery is giving back to the hospital that provided vital care, and he’s being supported by colleagues one job at a time.

Neal Thorne’s youngest child Joshua was referred to Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) in January after a routine check-up diagnosed an Atrial Septal Defect (ASD).

The condition can cause shortness of breath, easy tiring, swelling and irregular heartbeats and left untreated can end in heart failure, a stroke and high blood pressure in the lungs.

Open heart surgery was required to fix the hole in Joshua’s heart and after four days at GOSH he returned home and has since made a full recovery.

Neal Thorne (far right) with Amazing Loft co-founders Kevin Baker (left) and Richard Blane.

Now, Neal’s colleagues at Amazing Lofts – a company he co-founded with friends Kevin Baker and Richard Blane – have rallied around the married father-of-two’s efforts to raise awareness and funds of Great Ormond Street Hospital’s work.

One pound from each installation will be donated to Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity (GOSH Charity) via Work for Good. Neal hopes the move will play a small role in supporting other families who might experience similar hardship.

“Joshua had a chest infection, so we took him to A&E for a routine check-up where they noticed a heart murmur,” said Neal. “The hospital then found a hole in his heart, which is where Great Ormond Street Hospital helped.

“The whole team at the hospital were outstanding. It was a concerning time for everyone, but the surgeons, doctors and nurses were complete professionals.

“We were aware of GOSH and its work before Joshua’s surgery, but we had no idea of the extra lengths the charity goes to in support of the families whose children are being treated. They funded a hotel stay so we could be with Joshua during his treatment and covered our travel fees.

“Our entire experience with GOSH was the best we could’ve hoped for under the circumstances, which is why we’ve committed to this fundraiser and giving back.”

Founded in 1852, GOSH delivers 67 specialist services to approximately 76,000 children across the UK each year. It is the world’s leading children’s hospital with fundraisers and donors raising over £100m annually.

GOSH Charity exists to provide support for the hospital’s most urgent needs, over and above what the NHS can afford. The charity funds vital services to help protect children’s childhoods, from groundbreaking research, cutting-edge medical equipment, child-centred medical facilities and support services for children and their families.

Neal's colleagues from Amazing Lofts who operate across Nottinghamshire have committed to the cause as well, starting this month. The company insulates and boards homeowners’ loft space to help families cut down on their heating bills and unlock new storage space with its team completing hundreds of jobs each month.

Neal added: “I’m very grateful to my colleagues who were incredibly supportive during Joshua’s treatment and again now by launching our fundraising campaign which will hopefully raise thousands of pounds annually.

“It’s a cause close to my heart which has touched the lives of those I spend most of my time with. GOSH Charity is our charity of choice now, and we want to do everything in our control to bring attention to the hospital’s outstanding work with the support of our customers.”

Liz Ives, Senior Manager in GOSH Charity’s Community Fundraising team, said: “We are so grateful to Neal and all his colleagues at Amazing Lofts for raising vital funds for GOSH Charity.

“We are always inspired by individuals who choose to give back after their own personal experiences at GOSH, and all the money raised will make a significant difference to the lives of seriously ill children and their families. We wish the team the best of luck with their fundraising for the year ahead.”