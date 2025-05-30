Alternative shop in Mansfield celebrates 16 years on Bridge Street

By Phoebe Cox
Published 30th May 2025, 15:35 BST

An alternative shop in Mansfield is celebrating 16 years on Bridge Street.

The Underworld Mansfield was established in 2009 and has been selling alternative clothing from its shop in Nottinghamshire to customers around the world.

The business is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of alternative fashion, offering a variety of labels including Banned, Hell Bunny, Hyraw, Restyle, Spiral, and official band merchandise from both past and present.

Their collection of alternative subculture clothing includes coats, hats, bags, corsets, and accessories, along with their latest venture into British Revival clothing.

Mansfield Underworld on Bridge Street turns 16.Mansfield Underworld on Bridge Street turns 16.
Mansfield Underworld on Bridge Street turns 16.

In a post on their Facebook page, with over 3,000 followers, the business celebrated a significant milestone by recognising the efforts of their hardworking team members: Charlene, Neil, Summer, Tabi, and Steff.

They also expressed gratitude to both their old and new customers for their hard work and dedication.

The shop offers a variety of alternative styles, including clothing for all genders, with a range of plus-sized options and footwear.

See more at www.facebook.com/theunderworldmansfield and on www.theunderworldmansfield.co.uk.

