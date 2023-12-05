​Leading businesses and the people working with them across Ashfield and Mansfield have been honoured at the Chad Excellence in Business awards.

Mansfield Chad Excellence in Business Awards 2023 held at the John Fretwell Sports Centre All the winners

​Hundreds of people gathered for the gala awards celebration night on Thursday, which saw awards presented across a range of categories.

The prestigious business of the year award, sponsored jointly by both Mansfield and Ashfield district councils, went to MiRiCal Emblems Limited, while Michael Fisher of the Linney business was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Ashfield District Council said: “We would like to congratulate all winners and the shortlisted businesses. You all play an immense role in the fabric of our district – providing jobs and prosperity.

Mansfield Chad Excellence in Business Awards 2023 held at the John Fretwell Sports Centre Lifetime

“This has been another busy year for the team at your council – with a number of key projects started via the Town’s Funding we secured and business cases progressed for many. They all have the same aim: to completely transform Ashfield.

“With many small businesses facing an existential crisis as they suffer the impact of high energy bills and a squeeze to disposable incomes – Ashfield District Council continues to offer support to businesses throughout the district.

“This year, Ashfield has been allocated over £3m from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. We are concentrating on continuing to support local business and skills development.”Ashfield District Council’s Business Support team can be contacted at [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Executive Mayor of Mansfield, Andy Abrahams, said: “We are pleased to be sponsoring the Mansfield Business in the Community Award category at this year’s Chad Business Excellence Awards.

Mansfield Chad Excellence in Business Awards 2023 held at the John Fretwell Sports Centre Business of The Year

“We want local people to be able to study in Mansfield and acquire the skills that local employers seek to fill higher-paying positions with homegrown talent. We will continue to work with our partners and delivery agencies to bring forward additional business support which, enhanced by investment in people and skills, will encourage quality employment and training opportunities – and ultimately growth for Mansfield.”

He added: “I am confident that our district will evolve and continue to change for the better.”

Here we take a look at all the winners from this year’s Chad Business Excellence Awards . . .

Innovation AwardSponsored by Plastek UK Ltd

Mansfield Chad Excellence in Business Awards 2023 held at the John Fretwell Sports Centre Sustainability

WINNER

MiRiCal Emblems Ltd

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MiRiCal secures the Innovation Award for its groundbreaking Sun-Safe Indicator in hi-vis clothing.

Addressing the challenge of monitoring fabric compliance with ISO EN 20471 standards over time, MiRiCal's two-year project resulted in an innovative ink-based indicator that mimics fabric fading due to sunlight/UV exposure.

Mansfield Chad Excellence in Business Awards 2023 held at the John Fretwell Sports Centre Ashfield Community Award commended

The Sun-Safe Indicator transitions from "SUN-SAFE" to "UN-SAFE," signalling the need for garment replacement, providing a low-cost solution—potentially as little as 20p per application.

Tested on various hi-vis colours, the indicator aligns with compliance changes, aiding wearers, Health & Safety Managers, hi-vis suppliers, and manufacturers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With worldwide "Patent Pending" status and Oeko-Tex Standard 100 accreditation, this innovation transforms the hi-vis industry, ensuring garments maintain optimal conspicuity.

Employer of the Year

WINNERFidler & Pepper Lawyers

Presented Group Editor by Phil Bramley

Fidler & Pepper Lawyers earns the Employer of the Year title through its exceptional commitment to creating a positive and supportive work environment.

With a rich history spanning 134 years, the firm employs over 140 staff across 4 offices, promoting hybrid and flexible working. Their mission is to build a magical workplace, attracting top talent and delivering unparalleled legal services. Employee-voted core values—'Caring', 'Friendly', and 'Supportive'—are ingrained in the organisation's fabric, visible in offices, charters, and meetings.

A robust Learning & Development Strategy ensures staff pursue their desired careers, supported by apprenticeships, professional qualifications, and ongoing training. The firm prioritises employee well-being, offers an open-door policy, and fosters a culture of continuous improvement. Achieving Investors in People and ISO 9001 accreditation reflects their dedication to holistic employee development, resulting in an impressive combined service length of 919 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best New Business / Start Up of the YearSponsored by Brays Pipelines

WINNERLounge Treize Salon and Training Academy

Presented by Neil Bray, Director

Highly Commended is awarded to Staton & Cushley Estate Agents

Lounge Treize earns the prestigious Start-up of the Year award for revolutionising salon education with a distinctive approach.

Boasting a seasoned professional team, the academy provides high-quality yet affordable training for budding hairstylists and beauty professionals, emphasising holistic learning. Beyond technical skills, their programs encompass crucial aspects like business management and marketing, preparing students not just as skilled practitioners but successful entrepreneurs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The unique offering of rental spaces in their modern salon, coupled with active community engagement, sets them apart. Lounge Treize's commitment to excellence, community impact, and future plans for fully funded courses reflects a commendable dedication to nurturing talent and supporting growth in the hair and beauty industry.

Ashfield Business in the Community, Professional Services AwardSponsored by Discover Ashfield

WINNERTeversal Visitor Centre

Presented by Councillor Jason Zadrozny

Highly Commend Takeover Radio 106.9FM

This business clinched the Ashfield Business in the Community Award for the second year by transforming into a vibrant community hub in early 2022.

Pioneering a vision of a cohesive and diverse community, the centre offers a myriad of opportunities for all ages, backgrounds, and abilities. From regular group activities to standalone events, the centre ensures inclusivity and fosters a safe, welcoming space with winter warmth, comforting refreshments, and engaging activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The focus on accessible education is evident in meticulously coordinated school holiday programs, promoting learning, sports, crafts, and environmental awareness.

Mansfield Business in the Community AwardSponsored by Making Mansfield

WINNERWood's of Westgate

Presented by Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams.

The Highly Commended are awarded to Mansfield Town Community Trust and also Spectrum WASP

Wood’s of Westgate clinched the Mansfield Business in the Community Award through their profound commitment to local well-being. Beyond financial contributions, they invest time and effort, exemplifying corporate social responsibility. Actively reviewing community needs, the team engages with diverse initiatives, uplifting various segments. Initiatives like the Christmas and Easter campaigns for Kings Mill Hospital foster joy among children and the elderly. Support for Arena Mansfield Community Hub and Food Bank aids struggling families. Sponsoring a local football team and collaborating with education providers, including Portland College, showcases inclusivity. Their involvement in a Mansfield District Council pilot project emphasises environmental responsibility. Wood’s of Westgate epitomises a community-centric business, embodying resilience and local pride.

Business Person of the Year

WINNERKelly Wilson Parkes

Presented by Host Jordan Williams

HIghly Commended to Gavin Burgess

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly's resilience, selflessness, and remarkable dedication earned her the Business Person of the Year title.

Enduring significant losses during the 2019 pandemic, where her business crumbled, she displayed unwavering determination. Kelly seamlessly transitioned back to her role as a paramedic, supporting her family while nurturing her business.

Rising from adversity, she not only revived her previous venture but expanded, launching Flowers by Touch of Charm, honoured as Start-up Business of the Year in 2022.

Her relentless efforts secured major contracts, notably with Interflora, Coop Funeral Care, and Ivan Bramley Funeral Care. Beyond business success, Kelly purchased a property for further expansion, incorporating The Flower Hut and Teversal Village Hall, registered as a Community Interest Company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a trustee of The Lashes Foundation, she actively contributes her time and expertise, aiding in substantial fundraising and winning Charity of the Year consecutively. Kelly's exceptional qualities make her an inspiring and compassionate leader, deserving of recognition.

Large Business of the YearWINNER

Jephsons Shopfitters

Presented by Host Jordan Williams

Highly Commended Plastek Group

Jephsons Shopfitters secured the Large Business of the Year award by demonstrating over 40 years of excellence in the interior fit-out industry. Specialising primarily in fast-food establishments, they've adeptly diversified, offering Covid-safe bespoke counters and manufacturing delivery solutions.

Their unique selling proposition lies in unparalleled experience and a flawless track record for on-time, on-budget, snag-free project delivery, complemented by exceptional aftercare service.

Jephsons excels in providing a positive customer experience, understanding brand messaging and consumer psychology to transform spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a core team dedicated to maintaining high standards, they offer turnkey solutions, often supporting fellow shopfitting companies with bespoke manufactured items. Overcoming challenges, including those posed by Covid, they've not only survived but thrived, expanding their portfolio and fostering a reputation for excellence in workmanship and client service.

Staff retention and local recruitment initiatives contribute to their continued success.

Collaborations with ATTFE, local authorities, and volunteer engagement further enhance the community's educational growth. The centre's impact extends to supporting niche groups, hosting diverse activities, promoting local businesses, and organising successful community events, showcasing its pivotal role in fostering unity, education, and well-being.

Professional Services Award

WINNER

Staton Mortgage & Protection Specialists

Staton Mortgages secures the Professional Services Award for the consecutive year with an unparalleled record of excellence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boasting an impressive 326 Google 5-star reviews and 169 Facebook 5-star reviews, they stand as the highest-rated mortgage brokerage in Mansfield & Ashfield.

With over 40 local and national awards, including Family Business of the Year and Mortgage Broker of the Year, they consistently shine in their field. Featured in esteemed media outlets such as Capital Radio, The Financial Times, The Sunday Times, and The Guardian, Staton Mortgages has established itself as the go-to mortgage broker in the region.

Their recent expansion to six brokers, operating seven days a week, emphasises customer flexibility during economic challenges. Offering free initial assessments, they make professional services accessible to all, setting an unmatched standard in the local professional services sector.

The Small Business of the Year award, sponsored by Nottingham Trent University, was won by Patchills Pantry, for its exceptional dedication to serving the elderly and vulnerable residents of Mansfield & Ashfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Established during the challenging period of COVID, this family-run business partnered with Brunt's Charity to provide a vital home-cooked meal delivery service. Despite initial struggles, they diversified their offerings, opening a successful cafe at the Patchills Community Centre, providing catering services for weddings, and partnering with local elderly lunch clubs. The unexpected success of a marketing drive garnered widespread media coverage and donations, allowing the business to extend its reach further into the community, including providing hot meals for the homeless through the Beacon project.

Baby Sensory and Toddler Sense Mansfield were highly commended

Plastek UK earned the Manufacturing Business of the Year award, sponsored by Nottinghamshire County Council for its outstanding commitment to sustainable practices, environmental efficiency, and people development.

The company prioritises reducing its carbon footprint through initiatives like LED lighting installation, recycling programs, and a £2 million investment in solar power generation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plastek UK innovatively addresses environmental challenges by reducing dependence on virgin polymer through the use of recycled material and employing advanced design and technology, such as chemical foaming. Their dedication to people development is evident through a successful Young Engineer Development program, nurturing talent within the organisation.

The company's forward-thinking approach positions them as leaders in sustainable manufacturing, securing them the Manufacturing Business of the Year accolade.

Sustainability AwardSponsored by Mansfield Building Society

WINNERThe Social Action Hub

Presented by Tony Harrison,

Savings Business Development Manager.

The Social Action Hub secured the Sustainability Award for its outstanding efforts in addressing food poverty, food waste, and promoting sustainability.

Their Social Supermarket operates three days a week, providing affordable food and distributing emergency food parcels. Through 20,000 meals distributed and store collections, they saved an estimated 81,900kg of food from landfill, showcasing a commitment to preventing waste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteers contributed 3,744 hours to various initiatives, including litter picks and arts and crafts sessions focusing on recycling. Initiatives like the UK’s first Youth Community Fridge further illustrate their dedication to community welfare and environmental responsibility, making the Social Action Hub a deserving recipient of the Sustainability Award.

Team of the Year - Ashfield

WINNERSummit Creative Team

Presented by Councillor Matthew Relf

Summit Creative earned the title of Ashfield Team of the Year for its exceptional performance amid challenges. Formed in 2022 after a pandemic-induced business closure, the team of 12 faced the initial hurdle of re-establishing client and supplier confidence as a startup.

Expertly managing cash flow and credit limitations, they secured 100% client and supplier retention. Transitioning to outsourced services and adapting to a new operational environment showcased their agility and dedication.

Despite personnel changes and system overhauls, the team demonstrated resilience, embracing a flexible work culture and fostering peer support. Their achievements include implementing a new MIS system, shifting to outsourced digital development, and fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team's collective accountability, commitment to client service, and impressive revenue growth make Summit Creative the deserving recipient of Ashfield Team of the Year.

Team of the Year - Mansfield

WINNER

Mansfield Business Improvement District (BID)

Presented by Executive Mayor Andy Abraham