All eyes and ears on 30th birthday celebrations in Sutton-in-Ashfield
Specsavers Sutton-in-Ashfield, which is locally owned and run, is headed up by Sundeep Boyal, optician director, Michael Hinder, retail director, and Irfan Yunus, audiology director. Since the store opened its doors in 1985 the team has grown to 35 and currently has more than 400 years’ experience between them.
To mark the milestone, the team are inviting customers to be in with the chance to win a free pair of glasses when they visit in-store, with the winner drawn during the official Birthday weekend celebrations on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 July.
‘We’re really excited to be celebrating our 30-year anniversary this month,’ Sundeep Boyal, store director at Specsavers Sutton-in-Ashfield, comments. ‘Over the years we’ve been part of some brilliant initiatives, both in the local community and further afield, including a trip to Ghana in 2013 and 2016 to deliver free eye tests and glasses which were generously donated by our customers.
‘We also underwent an expansion in 2017 which, at the time, made us the biggest Specsavers store worldwide. Providing the local community with the very best service is really important to us and if you’re in the area then please do join us in celebrating our anniversary!’
For more information or to book and appointment, visit Specsavers Sutton-in-Ashfield at Unit 37, Idlewells Shopping Centre, Sutton-in-Ashfield, NG17 1BP, call 01623 552456 or go to www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/suttoninashfield