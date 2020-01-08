Alfreton safety footwear firm makes giant strides across world

An award-winning safety footwear business, based in Alfreton, took more giant strides forward in 2019.

The family-owned Rock Fall UK Ltd now sits at the forefront of the safety footwear market, supplying more than 600,000 pairs per year and coming up with world-first innovations.

In 2019, growth exceeded 20 per cent for the 11th year on the trot, and turnover rocketed well into eight figures.

The company was also entrusted with a record single order from UK Infrastructure, with more than 6,000 pairs of footwear issued.

A statement from the management team read: “Several years ago, we took the decision to focus on long-term, high-specification developments in safety footwear. Since then, we have launched several world-first and industry-defining products.

“Doing this has increased our reputation significantly and enabled us to compete against the largest brands in the world, anywhere in the world.”

Rock Fall’s management team made several changes during 2019, including the recruitment of ten new positions. This had dramatic results, with improvements in field sales to service the firm's network of more than 500 authorised distribution partners across the UK.

Turnover in the rest of the world doubled, with new supply agreements signed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), China, the Philippines and Singapore,

Supporting this impressive global growth, Rock Fall has booked, or already held, international exhibitions in China, the USA and the UAE.

A spokesman for the company said: “Given that the safety footwear industry is stagnant, at about one or two per cent growth each year, Rock Fall has shown great vision in launching four new styles for markets such as foundry, chemical, power distribution, nuclear, aerospace and defence.

“The company has also made updates to current products, which include changing them to feature an internationally recognised toecap and certifying them to conform to European, American and Australian markets.

“This Rock Fall ‘Worldwide Range’ has shown the world that we are open for business.”