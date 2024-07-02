Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the ever-evolving landscape of job hunting, technology continues to reshape how applicants interact with potential employers.

One of the most significant advancements in recent years has been the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) tools into the recruitment process.

These tools, powered by sophisticated algorithms and natural language processing (NLP), can streamline various stages of the job search, from creating CVs to preparing for interviews.

AI has become a bit of a buzzword in recent times, with any and all new tech innovations claiming to harness its power better than anything that’s come before - that’s true in the jobs market too.

So it can be a little overwhelming if you’re looking to find the perfect tool to help you in your search for that dream job.

That’s why we spoke to a number of experts, to get their opinion on the best AI-powered job search tools out there, how the technology can aid you in the application process, and what to be mindful of when using it.

How have AI tools impacted job hunting?

The advent of AI tools like ChatGPT has ushered in a new era of efficiency and accessibility in job searching, and today, AI tools can automate parts of the process, offering candidates personalised insights and recommendations based on job descriptions and industry trends.

Even in the job search itself - before the application stage - these tools can analyse vast amounts of data to personalise job recommendations based on a candidate's skills, experience and career goals.

This personalisation helps applicants discover relevant job openings that align closely with their profiles, thereby increasing their chances of landing interviews.

Traditionally, applicants would spend countless hours crafting CVs and cover letters tailored to each job application. Now, many AI tools assist applicants in optimising their resumes for specific job applications.

This could actually be a worry for employers, says Ben Keighley, founder of AI recruitment specialist Socially Recruited.

He says: “Many [job seekers] are already using generative AI to research employers, draft cover letters and fine-tune their CV, but in future more will be tempted to use tools like LazyApply to fire off scores, or even hundreds, of applications to advertised vacancies.

“For employers this raises the prospect of a deluge of applications - many of which could be from completely unsuitable candidates, who will need to be verified much earlier in the recruitment process.”

Once an interview has been agreed upon, AI chatbots can then simulate interview scenarios, providing candidates with valuable practice opportunities and giving feedback on responses, helping applicants refine their communication skills and build confidence.

Is it OK to use AI tools?

Using AI tools is increasingly becoming the norm in today's competitive job market, with major companies across various industries integrating them into their recruitment processes.

But “even though AI boosts productivity,” says Conor Hughes, a Human Resources Professional, HR consultant, and change manager who shares his expertise on SMB Guide, “I don't recommend relying only on it.

“Networking is still necessary for success,” he adds. “I suggest utilising cold contacting contacts at companies you are interested in as well as AI job search tools. An approach that strikes a balance is ideal.”

Similarly, Leo Smigel, a personal finance expert and the founder of Analyzing Alpha, says “AI is useful as one part of the process, not the whole deal.

“Where things get tricky is when job seekers outsource too much to the bots! I've witnessed the downside of relying solely on LinkedIn's recommendations or letting resume robots do all the matching work. Context gets lost.

“Personal touch is key, whether introducing yourself through a warm network connection or highlighting your true value with a tailored cover letter.”

It should also be noted that data privacy can be a significant concern when using AI tools in any context, including for job hunting.

“Many AI tools require access to personal information,” says Peter Wood, Chief Technical Officer at Spectrum Search, “which could be mishandled if the platform lacks robust security measures.

“It’s essential to review privacy policies and understand how your data is being used and protected. The quality of AI-generated content is another issue.

“While these tools can significantly enhance your resume or cover letter, they sometimes produce generic or overly templated content. It's crucial to personalise and refine AI-generated suggestions to maintain authenticity and stand out to recruiters.”

The best AI tools for job seekers

Several AI-powered tools are available to assist job seekers throughout their employment journey. Here is what the experts recommend:

Conor Hughes, Human Resources Professional, HR consultant, and change manager who shares his expertise on SMB Guide

“Two amazing AI tools are Sonara, which can apply to jobs automatically on your behalf, and AIApply, which creates cover letters and resumes especially for each application.

“They take care of the laborious application procedures, freeing you up to focus on networking and interview readiness.

“I normally tell clients to double-check any AI-generated content before submitting, just for peace of mind.”

Leo Smigel, personal finance expert and the founder of Analyzing Alpha

“I've found LinkedIn Jobs to be quite handy - it taps my established network perfectly. Back when I first started my company, connecting with former colleagues led to a few valuable hires.

“These days I often browse the personalised "job feed" out of curiosity... and sometimes opportunity pops up.

“Resume optimisation tools can also be helpful - but only if used right. Take SkillSyncer for example: I had them revamp my info to better target certain roles I was interested in.

“Made it past a few ATS [Applicant Tracking System] filters as a result, though I'll always prioritise customising each application too.

“Newer tools showing promise use AI to enhance your strategy instead of replacing it. Hiretual identifies 'hidden' opportunities through how your network interacts - worth a try on the side of manual networking.

“Meanwhile, platforms like Yello focus on coaching to help you put your best foot forward when the time comes.”

Peter Wood, Chief Technical Officer at Spectrum Search

“AI-powered platforms like LinkedIn and Glassdoor have become essential for job seekers. LinkedIn uses AI to recommend job opportunities based on your profile, search history, and interactions.

“It also offers a feature called ‘Open Candidates’ that discreetly signals to recruiters that you are open to new opportunities, enhancing your visibility. Glassdoor leverages AI to match job seekers with roles that align with their preferences and qualifications.

“It also provides company reviews and salary insights, giving a comprehensive view of potential employers. Another noteworthy mention is ZipRecruiter. This platform's AI engine learns from user behaviour to continually improve job matches.

“Its ‘One-Click Apply’ feature streamlines the application process, allowing users to apply for multiple jobs swiftly. Platforms like Indeed use AI to rank and filter job listings based on relevance and user activity, making the search process more efficient.

“AI tools are also making strides in the actual application process. Tools like Jobscan analyse your resume against job descriptions, providing insights on how to tailor your application to increase the chances of getting noticed.

“Platforms like Resume Worded use AI to offer actionable feedback on your resume and LinkedIn profile, helping you present yourself more effectively to potential employers.”

