Afternoon tea near me: Nine venues across the Mansfield area for national afternoon tea week
Afternoon tea week touches down this August – and to kickstart celebrations, we are sharing some suggestions of top places in the Mansfield area for afternoon tea according to your Chad readers.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 13th Mar 2023, 10:50 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 11:52 BST
We received recommendations on social media for afternoon tea across the Mansfield area for Mother’s Day in March 2023.
And now, with afternoon tea week fast approaching – a celebration of the nation’s favourite feast, August 7-13 – we thought we would share your favourites.
For the week-long event, residents are encouraged to take part in the celebration by booking for afternoon tea and sharing their experience.
You can follow others or tag your experience with #AfternoonTeaWeek to support local businesses in the area.
Here are some suggestions to get you started...
Page 1 of 3