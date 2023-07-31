News you can trust since 1952
Afternoon tea near me: Nine venues across the Mansfield area for national afternoon tea week

Afternoon tea week touches down this August – and to kickstart celebrations, we are sharing some suggestions of top places in the Mansfield area for afternoon tea according to your Chad readers.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 13th Mar 2023, 10:50 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 11:52 BST

We received recommendations on social media for afternoon tea across the Mansfield area for Mother’s Day in March 2023.

And now, with afternoon tea week fast approaching – a celebration of the nation’s favourite feast, August 7-13 – we thought we would share your favourites.

For the week-long event, residents are encouraged to take part in the celebration by booking for afternoon tea and sharing their experience.

You can follow others or tag your experience with #AfternoonTeaWeek to support local businesses in the area.

Here are some suggestions to get you started...

Cakefield-Cakes Tea Room & Venue, 2 Meden Square Pleasley, is a five-star catering business in the heart of Pleasley Vale. A highly-recommended business from our readers.

1. Cakefield-Cakes Tea Room & Venue

No.19 Cafe & Bistro on Warsop High Street is a popular attraction for people. Located at 19 High Street, the venue offers plenty of sweet and savoury treats - with afternoon tea being a popular choice from the menu.

2. No.19 Cafe & Bistro

The Teahouse, Unit 3, The Stables, Carr Bank Park, Windmill Lane, is a popular recommendation for Mansfield town.

3. The Teahouse, Carr Bank Park

Patchills Pantry, based in The Patchills, Mansfield, serves customers across the Mansfield area and has afternoon tea on the menu. Several readers suggested this venue as a great spot for an affordable afternoon tea.

4. Patchills Pantry

