Afternoon Tea near me: 10 places to visit for Afternoon Tea week this August

By Phoebe Cox
Published 13th Mar 2023, 10:50 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2024, 09:37 BST
Afternoon Tea Week 2024 takes place from August 12-18.

Here are 10 great places across Mansfield and Ashfield to visit for an Afternoon Tea.

Mrs C's Vintage Tea Room is located at 7a High Street, Hucknall.

1. Mrs C's Vintage Tea Room

Mrs C's Vintage Tea Room is located at 7a High Street, Hucknall. Photo: Mrs C's Vintage Tea Room

Photo Sales
Cakefield-Cakes Tea Room & Venue, 2 Meden Square Pleasley, is a five-star catering business in the heart of Pleasley Vale. A highly-recommended business from our readers.

2. Cakefield-Cakes Tea Room & Venue

Cakefield-Cakes Tea Room & Venue, 2 Meden Square Pleasley, is a five-star catering business in the heart of Pleasley Vale. A highly-recommended business from our readers. Photo: Cakefield-Cakes Tea Room & Venue

Photo Sales
Located at 19 High Street, the venue offers plenty of sweet and savoury treats - with afternoon tea being a popular choice from the menu.

3. No.19 Cafe & Bistro

Located at 19 High Street, the venue offers plenty of sweet and savoury treats - with afternoon tea being a popular choice from the menu. Photo: No.19 Cafe & Bistro

Photo Sales
The Teahouse, Unit 3, The Stables, Carr Bank Park, Windmill Lane, Mansfield.

4. The Teahouse, Carr Bank Park

The Teahouse, Unit 3, The Stables, Carr Bank Park, Windmill Lane, Mansfield. Photo: The Teahouse, Carr Bank Park

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldAshfield