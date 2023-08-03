Abacus lights the way when it comes to manufacturing ahead of Chad Business Excellence awards

Abacus is celebrating its 65th anniversary since being founded in 1958, manufacturing in Nottinghamshire, supplying lighting systems globally, ever since.

As a leading company in the exterior lighting industry, Abacus, of Oddicroft Lane, Sutton, has consistently demonstrated excellence, innovation and a commitment to outstanding products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been at the forefront revolutionising the lighting industry through the development of base-hinged columns and masts, allowing them to be lowered to the ground for maintenance.

A member of staff grinding a base at Abacus. (Photo by: Paul Hughes/yogimediadesign.com)

The firm’s dedication to continuous improvement has allowed it to stay ahead of the competition and adapt to evolving demands.

Abacus bosses believe they deserve to be considered for the award due to their exceptional quality standards, adding their commitment to quality has earned customers’ trust and loyalty.

They are also proud of Abacus’s innovative manufacturing techniques, embracing the latest technology to enhance efficiency, reduce waste and improve productivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sustainable manufacturing is a core value of Abacus and its commitment to sustainability goes beyond compliance, but actively seeks innovative ways to reduce environmental impact.

Working on a telecoms mast with Abacus. (Photo by: Abacus)

Bosses believes Abacus’s success is fuelled by its talented workforce. By nurturing a positive work environment, Abacus has achieved high employee satisfaction and retention rates.

Over the years, Abacus has been recognised as an industry leader through various accolades, a testament to its pursuit of excellence and ability to consistently deliver exceptional products.

Mansfield and Ashfield have many manufacturing organisations and we would like to hear from others. Share your story and nominate your business and join the annual celebration of local business success. We have 13 award categories to choose from, plus the chance of being crowned overall business of the year.

The Chad Business Excellence awards ceremony will take place on Thursday , November 30, at the John Fretwell Sporting Complex, Sookholme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closing date to submit entries is Thursday, September 28, at 6pm – see chadbusinessawards.co.uk