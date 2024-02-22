Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Premier Community, whose HQ is based at Lancaster House on Millenium Business Park, has been caring for the people of Mansfield and the surrounding areas for over 27 years and employs over 500 people across its Nottinghamshire & Derbyshire Care Branches.

“As our family business has grown, we have worked tirelessly to keep our focus clearly on what makes our diverse home care and mobility services unique and of a high quality,” explains Dan Isterling, Managing Director of Premier Community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“With our Carers and support staff at the heart of everything we do, we recognise the importance of keeping up to date and consistent with the latest HR policies and procedures to ensure we can continue to create a compassionate and supportive community for our workers as well as those we care for.

Dan and Tim Isterling, pictured at Premier Community's HQ

Hopkins Solicitors offers a full legal service and has been dedicated to supporting local businesses for over 110 years from their head office in Mansfield and five other offices across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

Danielle Wright, Head of Employment Law at Hopkins, says, “Navigating the employment law rules and regulations can be extremely complex and time-consuming for small and medium-sized businesses, especially those without the ability to afford an HR department. We’ve found that because many law firms only offer high hourly fees or long tie-in periods for HR services, employers wait until there is a large problem before reaching out for help”.

“We wanted to create a cost-effective HR support service that allows employers to be proactive to hopefully avoid having any issues in the first place. They can contact our employment law specialists whenever they have a question, with no limits on how often they contact us. We offer advice on how they can better support their employees and help negotiate and navigate issues when they start to arise.”

